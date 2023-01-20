MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(16.46%), SDY(10.40%), and IVV(9.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC bought 30,016 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 482,961. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $107.81 per share and a market cap of $49.71Bil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

During the quarter, MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC bought 12,276 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 263,775. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.78.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $124.82 per share and a market cap of $23.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru established a new position worth 22,162 shares in NAS:VYMI, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.83 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $63.28 per share and a market cap of $5.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

During the quarter, MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC bought 3,090 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 75,935. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $390.53 per share and a market cap of $293.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC bought 7,934 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 140,088. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.05 per share and a market cap of $99.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

