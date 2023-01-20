Canton Hathaway, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 235 stocks valued at a total of $288.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(47.08%), VOO(7.25%), and AGG(4.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canton Hathaway, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 22,725 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $87.48 per share and a market cap of $114.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 3,000 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.14 per share and a market cap of $267.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

The guru sold out of their 49,500-share investment in NAS:MAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.13 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Mattel Inc traded for a price of $19.25 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mattel Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 7,300 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $955.69Bil. The stock has returned -40.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 8,045 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $87.50Bil. The stock has returned -55.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

