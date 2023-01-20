HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1200 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, TN 37402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 693 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(22.21%), SCHB(15.59%), and SCHG(11.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 78,347 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,521,553. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.68 per share and a market cap of $20.55Bil. The stock has returned -13.11% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 47,133 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 505,595. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $68.13 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

During the quarter, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 36,527 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,286,305. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $45.16Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 59,102 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 442,644. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.51 per share and a market cap of $30.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 52,452 shares of BATS:CALF for a total holding of 363,715. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.8.

On 01/20/2023, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $37.43 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.



In terms of valuation, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

