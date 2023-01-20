S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.29%), BSCP(3.77%), and BSCN(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 375,457-share investment in NAS:BSCM. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.16 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 199,344-share investment in NAS:BSJM. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.04 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $455.61Mil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought 19,471 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 78,484. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $955.69Bil. The stock has returned -40.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought 20,310 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 124,419. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.18000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $68.12 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought 46,425 shares of NAS:BSCP for a total holding of 431,475. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.97.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.34 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

