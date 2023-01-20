Alhambra Investment Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8925 SW 148 ST. PALMETTO BAY, FL 33176

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were VGIT(7.62%), AAPL(5.62%), and IEI(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 94,059 shares. The trade had a 8.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.33.

On 01/20/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.8 per share and a market cap of $12.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 178,880 shares in NAS:VGIT, giving the stock a 7.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.24 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $60.15 per share and a market cap of $13.81Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 161,338 shares in ARCA:REET, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.29 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Global REIT ETF traded for a price of $23.78 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 54,630 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.84 per share and a market cap of $25.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RWO by 64,221 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $42.79 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

