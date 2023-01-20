Sunflower Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were ADM(26.30%), VXUS(11.14%), and SPSB(10.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 14,230 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/20/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.64 per share and a market cap of $363.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 107,760 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.53.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $55.39 per share and a market cap of $54.15Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Sunflower Bank, N.A. bought 166,057 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 1,576,560. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.13.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.65 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunflower Bank, N.A. bought 16,573 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 152,751. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $177.05 per share and a market cap of $24.56Bil. The stock has returned -13.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.66.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 38,286 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/20/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.68 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

