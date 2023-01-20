Ellsworth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(4.25%), SPC(3.61%), and V(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ellsworth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,990 shares in ARCA:YEAR, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.84 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, AB Ultra Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.2195 per share and a market cap of $195.86Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC bought 79,874 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 85,472. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.89.

On 01/20/2023, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $48.92 per share and a market cap of $39.55Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 29,759 shares in NYSE:PKG, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.34 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Packaging Corp of America traded for a price of $129.77 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned -1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Packaging Corp of America has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 92,386-share investment in NYSE:BTI. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.29 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, British American Tobacco PLC traded for a price of $38.56 per share and a market cap of $86.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, British American Tobacco PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 49,400 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $71.03 per share and a market cap of $42.15Bil. The stock has returned -35.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

