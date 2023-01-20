MKT Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(19.89%), DIA(12.23%), and VOO(9.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MKT Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MKT Advisors LLC bought 5,516 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 33,462. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.14 per share and a market cap of $267.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

MKT Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 4,384 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/20/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.64 per share and a market cap of $363.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MKT Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 9,815 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $70.39 per share and a market cap of $48.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru established a new position worth 3,864 shares in ARCA:IYW, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.39 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $77.19 per share and a market cap of $8.21Bil. The stock has returned -25.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.07.

During the quarter, MKT Advisors LLC bought 3,462 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 11,303. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $86.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $19.17Bil. The stock has returned -14.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.95.

