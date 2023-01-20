Quent Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1320 stocks valued at a total of $547.00Mil. The top holdings were VONG(8.11%), EFG(5.22%), and MTUM(4.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quent Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Quent Capital, LLC bought 103,637 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 804,841. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.46.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $56.36 per share and a market cap of $9.39Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a price-book ratio of 8.14.

During the quarter, Quent Capital, LLC bought 121,857 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 549,420. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.1 per share and a market cap of $25.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Quent Capital, LLC bought 46,566 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 340,687. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $90.38 per share and a market cap of $11.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

During the quarter, Quent Capital, LLC bought 75,699 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 469,197. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.49.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.59 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Quent Capital, LLC bought 73,427 shares of ARCA:RWO for a total holding of 260,862. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $42.79 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

