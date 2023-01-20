Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 437 stocks valued at a total of $67.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.86%), COST(11.45%), and DBRG(7.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 230,603-share investment in ARCA:SPLV. Previously, the stock had a 5.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.85 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $62.59 per share and a market cap of $10.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

The guru sold out of their 627,957-share investment in NYSE:FSK. Previously, the stock had a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.59 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $18.85 per share and a market cap of $5.33Bil. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 171.36, a price-book ratio of 0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 25.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 288,116-share investment in ARCA:AMLP. Previously, the stock had a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.01 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $39.83 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 19.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:UUP by 176,975 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $27.48 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 29,125-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $191.88 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $195.02 per share and a market cap of $267.29Bil. The stock has returned -13.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

