STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $42.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(24.48%), BILS(14.97%), and VDE(9.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC bought 134,848 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 203,159. The trade had a 16.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.01.

On 01/20/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VDE by 8,106 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.59.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $123.74 per share and a market cap of $8.54Bil. The stock has returned 44.29% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC bought 27,688 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 77,231. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.64.

On 01/20/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $34.8 per share and a market cap of $32.25Bil. The stock has returned -9.54% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 9,352 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $97.63 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.99% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.46.

During the quarter, STAPP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC bought 16,675 shares of ARCA:TOTL for a total holding of 17,285. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.69.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $41.43 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -7.29% over the past year.

