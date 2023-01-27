Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled the official EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY). Millions of fans across the globe voiced their opinion on who should make the prestigious TOTY Final XI, honoring the world’s best of 2022.

Each year, EA SPORTS celebrates the world’s game by giving fans the chance to vote for their favorite footballers who have stood out among the rest. Once again millions of fans voted for their TOTY XI, and from these votes we saw Kylian Mbappé have the highest percentage of votes for attackers with 23%. Kevin De Bruyne had the highest percentage out of the midfielders vote with 21%, Achraf Hakimi for defenders with 15% and Thibaut Courtois took the top spot for goalkeepers with 56%.

The full TOTY lineup will be available only on FIFA 23 from the 26th January, with the full XI coming to FIFA Online January 20th and FIFA Mobile from early February. Ahead of the full XI arriving in FIFA 23, players will get the opportunity to see the attackers items in-game from 20th-21st January, midfielders 22nd-23rd, defenders and goalkeeper between 24th-25th.

“Our EA SPORTS FIFA's Team of the Year Vote continues to grow in participation each year, and has become a highly respected authority on the best of the best in world football,” said David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FC. “Team of The Year gives millions of young football fans a voice as they nominate the world’s best, and we’re privileged to bring their chosen XI into FIFA 23.”

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Attackers

Karim Benzema (France) - Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé (France) - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Paris Saint-Germain

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England) - Borussia Dortmund

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - Manchester City

Luka Modrić (Croatia) - Real Madrid

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - Paris Saint-Germain

Éder Militão (Brazil) - Real Madrid

Theo Hernández (France) - AC Milan

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - Real Madrid

12th Man

As in previous years fans will also have the opportunity to vote in-game for their 12th man of the year, the final player added to the TOTY collective. The three players who narrowly missed out on the final XI and who could be the 12th Man are:

Attacker Erling Haaland (Norway) - Man City

Midfielder Federico Valverde (Uruguay) - Real Madrid

Defender João Cancelo (Portugal) - Man City



Voting will take place within FIFA Ultimate Team™ from the 23rd January.

TOTY ICONs

To celebrate some of the greatest players to play The World’s Game, select FIFA Ultimate Team™ ICONs who would have been considered for the prestigious Team of The Year award in past years will receive brand new TOTY ICON items. 14 giants of the game will be honored with boosted ratings in FIFA Ultimate Team™ within FIFA 23, including:

- Alessandro Nesta

- Andrea Pirlo

- Ashley Cole

- Claude Makélélé

- David Beckham

- Edwin van der Sar

- Gerd Muller

- Hugo Sánchez

- Javier Zanetti

- Nemanja Vidić

- Robert Pirès

- Ronaldinho

- Ruud Gullit

- Xabi Alonso

TOTY ICON items will start to be released January 20th for players to add to their Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA, EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

