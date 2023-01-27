Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,944,445 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,041,666 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Deciphera.

Deciphera intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its planned Phase 3 INSIGHT study of QINLOCK® versus sunitinib in second-line GIST patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18 only; to fund the development of vimseltinib, including completion of its Phase 3 MOTION study of vimseltinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumor patients, additional clinical trials as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material and pre-commercial and medical affairs capabilities related to vimseltinib; to fund the development of DCC-3116, including multiple expansion cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1b combination dose escalation studies and potential Phase 2 expansion combination cohorts in multiple tumor types as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; to fund the research and development of its pan-RAF program, as well as a potential new development candidate and other new research activities from its proprietary discovery engine of novel switch control inhibitors; and the remainder for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Deciphera pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-266523) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 18, 2023, and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at 212-518-9544 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements related to the timing and completion of the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the proposed offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in Deciphera’s stock price, changes in market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Deciphera, the Deciphera logo, QINLOCK, and the QINLOCK logo are registered trademarks of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

