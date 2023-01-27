Marcus & Millichap Closes $46 Million Retail and Office Portfolio Sale with Horizon Equities

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+%28NYSE%3AMMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of the Ocean County Middle Market Portfolio, a 10-property, 310,023-square-foot retail and office portfolio in the Ocean County, New Jersey townships of Toms River and Brick. The portfolio sold for $46 million.

“Leased to over 100 tenants, the portfolio is 70% occupied, giving our buyer stable in-place cash flow and significant value-add opportunity through lease up of vacant units, which will immediately boost returns,” said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director investments, Marcus & Millichap. “Part of the portfolio is located in Holiday City, an area of Toms River catering to a large population of senior citizens. The income from this portfolio is diversified by a large number of tenants, which mitigates risk.” Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap, along with Brad Nathanson, IPA senior managing director investments, represented the seller, Edele Hovnanian, and procured the buyer, Horizon Equities.

“Although Horizon Equities is a national firm, we started in New Jersey and have 82 years of family history here,” said Joe Kotler, founder and managing partner of Horizon. “The people of Central Jersey matter to us and this acquisition reflects our concern. We will continue to invest in local businesses here and work alongside our tenants to upgrade the portfolio for mutual success.”

Minutes from Jersey Shore and near major employment centers in Philadelphia and New York City, the properties are accessible from New Jersey Route 37, U.S. Route 9, and the Garden State Parkway. The portfolio benefits from strong local demographics in Toms River, Brick, and Lakewood, densely populated municipalities in Ocean County, where average annual household income is nearly $100,000. The properties are in Toms River, except Yorktowne Plaza in Brick. There are five multi-tenant retail properties, two medical offices, two single-tenant net-leased properties, and a property for redevelopment.

The multi-tenant retail assets are Bellcrest Plaza, a 105,000-square-foot center anchored by RWJBarnabas Health; Holiday City Plaza I, a freestanding 37,902-square-foot enclosed shopping mall; Holiday City Plaza II, a 37,712-square-foot strip center anchored by Provident Bank; Holiday City Plaza III, a 43,440-square-foot strip center anchored by Ivy Rehab; and Yorktowne Plaza, a 41,915-square-foot center 93% occupied by 22 tenants.

The medical office properties are Holiday City Medical Center, an 18,000-square-foot office building 85% occupied by 14 tenants, and a 6,470-square-foot, free-standing building occupied by the United States Social Security Administration. The single-tenant, net-leased assets are a 14,564-square-foot Rite-Aid with approximately 6.5 years remaining on a 20-year lease term, and a 2,500-square-foot Wells Fargo with 7.5 years remaining on the lease and two five-year renewal options. The property for redevelopment is a 2,000-square-foot former PNC Bank with a double drive-through and 17 parking spaces.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.MarcusMillichap.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com%3C%2Fi%3E

About HORIZON EQUITIES

Horizon Equities, a NJ based real estate firm with offices in NJ, FL and VA, was founded in 2011. Its principals have developed or acquired over 7.5 million square feet of commercial real estate and over 100 residential rental properties spanning the Northeast and Southeast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005950r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005950/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.