Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

861 LAKE STREET NORTH WAYZATA, MN 55391

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $61.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(27.06%), VOE(14.32%), and VIOG(7.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 24,259 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.59 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $107.81 per share and a market cap of $49.71Bil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

During the quarter, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought 7,831 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 77,298. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $221.05 per share and a market cap of $70.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.75.

The guru established a new position worth 4,251 shares in ARCA:VBR, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.21 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $164.24 per share and a market cap of $24.71Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought 4,979 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 64,464. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.18.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $138.14 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

During the quarter, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought 7,025 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 7,143. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $86.5 per share and a market cap of $39.59Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.