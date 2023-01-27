Oak Valley Community Bank Opens Roseville Branch

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY) announced the opening of its eighteenth full-service branch. The new Roseville Branch is located at 1478 Stone Point Drive, Suite 150, just off the Eureka Road exit of Highway 80.

Established in 1991, Oak Valley Community Bank opened its first branch in the Sacramento region in 2018 at 455 Capitol Mall. In early 2022, Oak Valley initially opened in Roseville as a Loan Production Office and officially opened the branch in December 2022. Both branches offer a full line of personal and commercial banking services and are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into Roseville. This marks our second location in the Capital Region,” stated Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer. “As a community bank, the expansion will allow us to provide added convenience to customers and introduce our unique brand of first-class service to a new audience of prospective clients.”

The branch is managed by VP Branch Manager, Kristine Griffin. She has over 25 years of banking experience and deep roots in the Central Valley. Prior to transferring to Roseville, she managed the bank’s Ripon Branch from its initial opening in 2005. During that time, Griffin and the team were focused on relationship expansion and development, successfully helping it grow to become the bank’s fourth largest in terms of deposits.

The bank will maintain a commercial banking group onsite to serve the borrowing and treasury management needs of the business community in the region. Three of the bank’s VP Commercial Banking Officers who serve the Sacramento region will be based at the Roseville Branch. Mona Dmitrenko has 30 years of commercial banking experience and has been with Oak Valley since 2021. Tom Harris has 25 years of banking experience and joined Oak Valley in 2018. Damon K. Munoz has over 20 years of commercial banking experience and recently joined the Oak Valley team in 2022.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Date:January 19, 2023
Contact:Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone:(209) 848-BANK (2265)
Toll Free (866) 844-7500
www.ovcb.com
ti?nf=ODczMzIzOCM1MzY1MzYyIzIwODQzMjA=
Oak-Valley-Community-Bank.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.