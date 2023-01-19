ALLEGIANT CELEBRATES FLYING 2,000 WISH KIDS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH MAKE-A-WISH

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2023

*BROLL HERE*

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) celebrated its 2,000th wish flight as a Make-A-Wish travel partner, flying Annabelle from Reno, NV, to Las Vegas, where she will fulfill her wish of hitting the ice as a professional hockey player.

AllegiantLogoBlue__NoTagline_2014_Logo.jpg

Annabelle, 8, who battles cystic fibrosis, was given a superstar welcome when she landed at Harry Reid International Airport. There, she was met by dozens of Allegiant and Make-A-Wish staff members who cheered her on as she and her family made their way through the airport. Allegiant Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo presented her with a gift basket filled with Vegas Golden Knights gear, including a jersey signed by Mark Stone, a hockey stick, and other goodies.

"We are beyond thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone as a partner with Make-A-Wish," said John Redmond, Allegiant CEO. "Helping to make wishes come true for these brave and inspiring children is a true honor for us at Allegiant. We can't wait to continue celebrating with Annabelle and her family on this unforgettable experience."

Allegiant became a national partner with Make-A-Wish in 2012. Since then, the company has donated more than $7 million to the organization through in-kind flights and sponsorships. While wish fulfillments often involve amusement parks and beach destinations, Allegiant has flown several wish kids to Las Vegas over the years. In 2018, the airline's 1000th wish kid – "Cuatro" -- flew from his home in Texas to Las Vegas to attend the Monster Jam World Finals XIX.

"Time and time again, Allegiant and its employees have shown through their care, kindness and commitment that their partnership with Make-A-Wish is something they hold near and dear," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that wishes can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life for children with critical illnesses, and that impact is something Allegiant has now played a significant part in delivering thousands of times for which we are incredibly grateful."

Allegiant's partnership with Make-A-Wish extends beyond wish flights. In 2017, the airline donated office space at its Las Vegas headquarters to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. This allows the nonprofit to reduce its administrative costs, dedicating those funds to wish fulfillment.

Allegiant also donates $1 from every Wingz Snack Packs sold in flight to Make-A-Wish and is the presenting sponsor of the annual Walk for Wishes event in Las Vegas.

Allegiant – Together We Fly
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Media Contacts

Allegiant Media Relations
702-800-2020
[email protected]

Make-A-Wish
Jamie Sandys
[email protected]
602-385-6884

favicon.png?sn=LA92318&sd=2023-01-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-celebrates-flying-2-000-wish-kids-through-partnership-with-make-a-wish-301726521.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92318&Transmission_Id=202301200031PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92318&DateId=20230120
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.