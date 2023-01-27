Enterprises in France are cautiously evaluating new public cloud providers as they navigate the impact of recent regulations on data sovereignty and security, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for France finds that, after a rush of cloud adoption in the country in 2020 and 2021, enterprises there are taking more time to assess and engage cloud partners. This cautiousness is due in part to recent government actions to create certifications for data residency in Europe and ensure the effectiveness of data security tools.

“Enterprises in France are increasingly focused on making the best choice for a public cloud partner,” said Lyonel Roüast, partner and president, ISG South Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Companies have begun to realize the importance of the right cloud partner as well as the competitive benefits the cloud brings them.”

Meanwhile, discussions in France about the true meaning of data sovereignty are ongoing, the report says. The definition is evolving, and a comprehensive solution for companies that operate outside the Eurozone isn’t yet available.

Still, enterprises in France are moving forward with their cloud engagements, even as regulators are pointing them toward using a government-certified data center. However, enterprises in the country want to use the advanced data handling services offered by U.S. hyperscalers because of the enormous costs of developing and certifying cloud-native technologies. Many local service providers don’t have the scale to help French companies with these tasks, the report says.

Many market leaders are forming partnerships with European technology companies to deal with data sovereignty regulations in the E.U., the report adds.

In addition to concerns about data sovereignty rules, enterprises in France are looking to public cloud providers to help them adopt cloud-native technologies and offer them several cloud-related services, including infrastructure as code, serverless computing, APIs, microservices, analytics and automation, the report says.

“Companies also want providers that can help them develop the right cloud culture and skills,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They also want cloud partners that can ensure security and push new governance models to handle their ever-more complex technology environments.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Orange Business Services and Sopra Steria as Leaders in four quadrants and Accenture, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, Claranet, Devoteam, Microsoft, oXya, ScaleSquad and Wipro as Leaders in two. IBM, Kyndryl and TCS are named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, OVHcloud and TCS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

