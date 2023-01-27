Evercore Names Tim LaLonde as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that it has named Tim LaLonde as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 6, 2023. Tim LaLonde joined the firm in 2001 and currently serves as Co-Head of the U.S. Advisory business and holds several other global senior leadership roles around the firm. Over the past 22 years, Mr. LaLonde has been an integral part of Evercore’s leadership, driving the firm’s successful growth.

In his new role, Mr. LaLonde will oversee Evercore’s financial, tax, internal audit, investor relations, information technology, and facilities functions and will also continue to serve as a member of Evercore’s Management Committee.

Evercore Chairman and CEO John Weinberg said, “Tim brings deep knowledge of Evercore to the CFO role. He is a highly respected partner and has a superior record of delivering operational excellence. We look forward to his contributions to the firm as Chief Financial Officer and are confident that he will help position the firm for sustainable, long term value creation.”

Tim LaLonde said, “I have been honored to have participated in Evercore’s growth for the past two decades, and I am humbled and energized to be taking on this new role. I look forward to building upon our success and am confident in our ability to create value as we continue to execute on our long-term strategic plan.”

Mr. LaLonde has over 33 years of experience in the investment banking industry and served clients for the first 20 years as an investment banker. He received his B.S.B. from the University of Minnesota; he received a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics and MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

Mr. LaLonde will succeed Celeste Mellet, who is leaving Evercore in early February to pursue a different area of finance. Evercore appointed Paul Pensa, its controller, as interim CFO, effective upon Ms. Mellet’s departure, and he will continue in that role until Mr. LaLonde transitions out of his current role and his appointment becomes effective.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005076/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.