Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that it has named Tim LaLonde as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 6, 2023. Tim LaLonde joined the firm in 2001 and currently serves as Co-Head of the U.S. Advisory business and holds several other global senior leadership roles around the firm. Over the past 22 years, Mr. LaLonde has been an integral part of Evercore’s leadership, driving the firm’s successful growth.

In his new role, Mr. LaLonde will oversee Evercore’s financial, tax, internal audit, investor relations, information technology, and facilities functions and will also continue to serve as a member of Evercore’s Management Committee.

Evercore Chairman and CEO John Weinberg said, “Tim brings deep knowledge of Evercore to the CFO role. He is a highly respected partner and has a superior record of delivering operational excellence. We look forward to his contributions to the firm as Chief Financial Officer and are confident that he will help position the firm for sustainable, long term value creation.”

Tim LaLonde said, “I have been honored to have participated in Evercore’s growth for the past two decades, and I am humbled and energized to be taking on this new role. I look forward to building upon our success and am confident in our ability to create value as we continue to execute on our long-term strategic plan.”

Mr. LaLonde has over 33 years of experience in the investment banking industry and served clients for the first 20 years as an investment banker. He received his B.S.B. from the University of Minnesota; he received a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics and MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

Mr. LaLonde will succeed Celeste Mellet, who is leaving Evercore in early February to pursue a different area of finance. Evercore appointed Paul Pensa, its controller, as interim CFO, effective upon Ms. Mellet’s departure, and he will continue in that role until Mr. LaLonde transitions out of his current role and his appointment becomes effective.

