The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 15.6% in Q4 2022. Forty-three new companies joined the Index while fourty-two companies were removed. Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) moved to Nasdaq on 10/20/2022. Computer Services Inc. (CSVI) was acquired by private investment firms on 11/15/2022.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies was up 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Three new companies joined the Index including AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY), Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. - ISA (OTCQX: IESFY), Tate & Lyle, PLC (OTCQX: TATYY). Eight companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies was up 17.3% in Q4 2022. Twelve new companies joined the Index, while twelve companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, was up 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourteen banks joined the Index and seven were removed.

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 16.4% in Q4 2022. Twenty-six new companies joined the Index, while twenty-four companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies was up 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Seventeen new companies joined the Index, while seventeen companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was down 8.8% in Q4 2022. Eighteen new companies joined the Index while eleven companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 24.7% in Q4. Five new companies joined the Index, while four companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety-one companies were added to the index while one hundred six were removed. Precision Optics Corp, Inc. (POCI) went to NASDAQ on 11/16/2022. Kwesst Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) went to NASDAQ on 12/7/2022. Additionally, 3 securities went from OTCQB to OTCQX in Q4 and are now included in at least one of the OTCQX Indices.

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

