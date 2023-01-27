LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company'') ( VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing Vivos it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



As a result, Vivos is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards, and Nasdaq considers this matter closed.

Vivos was previously notified by Nasdaq on November 3, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 18, 2023.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in over 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

