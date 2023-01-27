Harvest ETFs Announces January 2023 Distributions

Article's Main Image

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending January 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on or about February 9, 2023 to unitholders of record on January 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2023.

Harvest has established+a+Distribution+Reinvestment+Plan+%28%26ldquo%3BDRIP%26rdquo%3B%29 for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF

TSX Ticker

Distribution

Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF

HHL

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28US%29

HHL.U

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29

HHL.B

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF

HBF

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28US%29

HBF.U

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29

HBF.B

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest+Energy+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF

HPF

$0.0250 per unit

Harvest+Energy+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28US%29

HPF.U

$0.0250 per unit

Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF

HTA

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF+%28US%29

HTA.U

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29

HTA.B

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest+Global+REIT+Leaders+Income+ETF

HGR

$0.0458 per unit

Harvest+US+Bank+Leaders+Income+ETF

HUBL

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest+US+Bank+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28US%29

HUBL.U

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest+Equal+Weight+Global+Utilities+Income+ETF

HUTL

$0.1166 per unit

Harvest+Diversified+Monthly+Income+ETF

HDIF

$0.0708 per unit

Harvest+Canadian+Equity+Income+Leaders+ETF

HLIF

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest+ESG+Equity+Income+Index+ETF

HESG

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Enhanced+Income+ETF

HHLE

$0.0913 per unit

Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Enhanced+Income+ETF

HBFE

$0.0810 per unit

Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Enhanced+Income+ETF

HTAE

$0.1063 per unit

Harvest+Equal+Weight+Global+Utilities+Enhanced+Income+ETF

HUTE

$0.0851 per unit

Harvest+Canadian+Equity+Enhanced+Income+Leaders+ETF

HLFE

$0.0804 per unit

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

________________________________

________________________________

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005032/en/

GuruFocus Screeners

