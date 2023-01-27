Bionano Genomics Announces the Final Speaker Lineup for Symposium 2023 with 30 OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Across a Wide Range of Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications

  • 27 different customers representing North America and Europe
  • 30 oral presentations across four consecutive days
  • 34 scientific posters will be featured in a virtual exhibition hall
  • Topics span the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) in genetic disease, cancer research and cell bioprocessing

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced its Symposium 2023 lineup of 30 oral presentations delivered from 27 different customers worldwide featuring the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across a wide range of applications for genetic disease and cancer research and for cell bioprocessing. The symposium will take place virtually from January 23 to 26, 2023. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM. Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a wide range of scientific posters within the virtual exhibition hall.

“We believe Symposium is the quintessential event for the OGM community to come together and share the progress they are making in genetic disease and cancer research using OGM alongside other genome analysis tools,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “What impresses me most about the Symposium lineup for 2023 is the sheer breadth of topics, ranging from neural tube defects, prenatal testing, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis in breast cancer to drug development with cell bioprocessing QC. Symposium is an opportunity for anyone interested or currently working with OGM to form connections within the community and see the potential impact of looking at the genome in a different way. I am looking forward to seeing our global customers showcase their accomplishments with OGM at Symposium.”

“Our 2022 Symposium was a fantastic event where OGM users showcased their data. Since then, we have made significant improvements in OGM workflow and data analysis which have allowed our customers to advance their clinical and translational research. We have seen the implementation of our Saphyr® system across a broad range of clinical research applications, including consolidating traditional cytogenetics workflows to OGM and demonstrating OGM’s utility in combination with NGS,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano. “Symposium attendees have an opportunity to learn from their peers and we will continue to provide our customers with the training, education and services to support our goal of greater adoption of OGM.”

Each session of Symposium will start at 7:00 am PST and will last approximately 3 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is the list of customer presentations per day and application area.

January 23: Oncology-heme malignancies

Speaker Institution Title
Dr. Adrian DubucBrigham and
Women's Hospital
and Harvard
Medical School

From Masked Complexity to Chromosomal Mimicry:​ Using Optical Genome Mapping to Characterize Cancer Genomes
Dr. Veronika Butin-IsraeliShaarei Zedek
Medical Center

Role of Nuclear Architecture in Chromosomal Instability of Myeloid Malignancies. New Insights with OGM
Dr. Victoria MarcuChaim Sheba
Medical Center

Validation of OGM for Cytogenomic Testing in Hemato-oncology – Sheba Experience​
Dr. Estelle BalducciNecker Children’s
Hospital

Optical Genome Mapping Refines Cytogenetic Diagnostics, Prognostic Stratification and Provides New Molecular Insights in Adult MDS/AML Patients
Dr. Ravi KolheAugusta UniversityGoing beyond Karyotyping and FISH: Impact of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Additional Clinically Relevant Information in 75 Hematological Malignancy Cases
Dr. Blanca Espinet
Hospital del Mar
The Spanish-OGM Heme Working Group

Dr. Adam SmithUniversity Health Network,
University of Toronto

International Working Group Recommendations for the Clinical Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies


January 24: Oncology- Heme malignancies and solid tumors

SpeakerInstitutionTitle
Dr. Ravi KolheAugusta
University

Complementarity of Optical Genome Mapping and Next Generation Sequencing Panel (523 genes) for the Comprehensive Evaluation of Myeloid Neoplasms
Dr. Rashmi Kanagal
Shamanna		The University of
Texas MD
Anderson
Cancer Center

Exploratory Role of OGM Applications in Immunotherapies
Dr. Marcin Imieliński
New York
Genome Center

Resolving Complex Structural Variation with OGM and Genome Graphs
Dr. Juan Díaz-MartínInstituto de
Biomedicina de
Sevilla, IBiS-HUVR

Complex Rearrangement Patterns in Ewing Sarcoma Associated with Poor Clinical Outcome
Dr. Daniel AckermanUniversity of
Pennsylvania

Neuroendocrine Tumor Liver Metastases​: Understanding Metastatic Progression by Identifying Genetic Drivers of Disease
Sandra Vanhuele
Institut Curie,
Inserm U830

Features of Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) ​in Triple Negative Breast Cancers (TNBC) using Optical Genome Mapping
Dr. Jef Baelen
KU Leuven
Optical Genome Mapping for Comprehensive (Cyto)genetic Analysis of Sarcomas in a Diagnostic Setting​


January 25: Constitutional Genetic Diseases

SpeakerInstitutionTitle
Dr. Roger StevensonEquanimitas

Neural Tube Defects
Dr. Brynn LevyColumbia
University
Medical Center

Prenatal Clinical Study
Dr. Roger StevensonEquanimitasMultisite Optical Genome Mapping Postnatal Study

Dr. Anja Kovanda &
Dr. Borut Peterlin
University
Medica Center
Ljubljana

FSHD Testing by OGM in the Clinical Setting – Our Experience​
Dr. Avinash
Dharmadhikari
Children's
Hospital of Los
Angeles/ Keck
School of
Medicine of
University of
Southern
California

Optical Genome Mapping Improves Clinical Interpretation of Constitutional Copy Number Gains
Bárbara Fernández
Garoz		Niño Jesús
Hospital

Next-generation Cytogenetics: Optical Genome Mapping in Peripheral Blood Samples
Dr. Alex Hoischen
Radboud
University
Medical Center

Optical Genome Mapping: Hidden SVs in Rare Diseases
Dr. Detlef Trost
Laboratoires
CERBA

Optical Genome Mapping as a Diagnostic Tool in Cases of Unresolved Rare Diseases
Dr. Isabelle
Schrauwen
Columbia
University

Optical Genome Mapping in Genetically Unsolved Neurodevelopmental Disorders


January 26: Cell Bioprocessing

SpeakerInstitutionTitle
Dr. Alex HastieBionanoUtilization of Optical Genome Mapping for Cell Quality Control in Cell Therapy Applications​

Dr. Somayeh Tarighat
& Dr. Andrew McKay

Genentech, Inc.Optical Genome Mapping and Cell Product Characterization
Darisha JiadaniBionanoIntroducing Generation 2 (G2): Saphyr OGM Sample Preparation

Dr. Andy PangBionanoQuality Assessment for Cell Bioprocessing

Dr. Ben FinlaySanford
Burnham
Prebys Medical
Discovery
Institute

OGM Analyses of CAR-NK “Living Drugs”
Nahed DarwishSynthegoEvaluation of CRISPR Edits Using Bionano’s Optical Genomic Mapping Karyotyping

Dr. Saumyaa
Saumyaa		Genome Editing
Safety

Cell QC Using OGM


Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at Bionano Symposium 2023 (labroots.com)

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for research in areas including genetic diseases and cancers, OGM’s utility in cell bioprocessing QC, and the growth and adoption of OGM. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict, and related sanctions, and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to prove useful for research in areas including genetic diseases and cancers; failure of OGM to prove useful for cell bioprocessing QC; failure of laboratories to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at Symposium 2023; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at Symposium 2023; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
[email protected]

