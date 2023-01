Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big+Pharma+Split+Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share (PRM:TSX) for the month ending January 31, 2023. The distribution is payable February 9, 2023 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business January 31, 2023.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

