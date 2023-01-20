Fresenius Medical Care takes action to close global health gaps, signs "Zero Health Gaps" Pledge at the World Economic Forum

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has taken the Zero Health Gaps Pledge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

FMC_Logo.jpg

The Zero Health Gaps Pledge is part of the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN), which brings together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to advance a collective vision of Zero Health Gaps, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In total, 36 companies from eight countries committed to sign the first-in-kind global pledge. By taking the pledge, Fresenius Medical Care is declaring its commitment to meaningful action and collaboration toward health equity.

"We believe that access to equitable and high-quality health care is a fundamental human right, and we are committed to working with global leaders and organizations to improve the lives of millions of people throughout the world," said Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. "We will also look inward and achieve clear, actionable steps to make our processes economically and environmentally sustainable, while increasing access to the care we provide in the global communities we serve."

The difference in average life expectancy at birth between high- and low-income countries is glaring at 78 and 64 years respectively. Global climate and health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have heightened both the severity of these inequities and the potential consequences of inaction. The Zero Health Gaps Pledge is a direct response to the growing health disparities across the globe.

Fresenius Medical Care has taken a number of actions to address health equity. The company's Health Equity Dashboard provides important demographic and regional data to identify possible inequities in key patient outcomes. The goal is to tailor interventions to individuals in different locations to help ensure there are no care delivery gaps.

"Around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Fresenius Medical Care is passionate about the importance of closing the gaps in health equity," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer. "We are excited to help lead the way for the international health care community by taking the Zero Health Gaps Pledge and look forward to tackling this significant challenge head on."

Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD, Head of Strategy and Operations for the Global Medical Office, will lead the company's global health equity strategy including its efforts to meet the Zero Health Gaps Pledge. She will work with Mignon Early, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, to ensure strategic initiatives are developed in the context of Fresenius Medical Care's diverse employee base.

Click here to read the complete "Zero Health Gaps Pledge" including its ten key commitments, and click here to learn more about the Global Health Equity Network.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,153 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contact
Martin Kunze
T +49 6172 608-2115
[email protected]

Media contact (North America)
Christopher Loh
[email protected]

Contact for analysts and investors
Dr. Dominik Heger
T +49 6172 609-2601
[email protected]

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

