Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (“RCP” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A simultaneous webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or +1 (201) 689-8573 (international).

A replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, RCP produces and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. RCP’s iconic products include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Hefty® trash bags, and adjacent product lines that make family life easier. RCP also produces dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, RCP holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F.

