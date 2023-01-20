Elk River Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(10.80%), RSP(6.87%), and IJR(6.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elk River Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 12,110 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 20,537. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/20/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.76 per share and a market cap of $363.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 27,385 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $140.71 per share and a market cap of $42.54Bil. The stock has returned -18.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 83.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 192.35 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 22,454 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 356,660. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.78.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $124.82 per share and a market cap of $23.47Bil. The stock has returned -0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FRC by 19,377 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 01/20/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $130.99 per share and a market cap of $23.97Bil. The stock has returned -24.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 7,039-share investment in NAS:SIVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $248.39 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $250.04 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -61.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

