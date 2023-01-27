KINGSTON, Jamaica and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Group ("Kaya") or ("the Company") ( NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today it is a proud sponsor and partner of the 6th installation of the HERB CURB at Rebel Salute to be held Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann .



The herb curb is an engaging and empowering experience representing a commitment to the preservation of Rastafari and Jamaican culture and its importance to the development of the global cannabis industry. Through its access to a captive Rebel Salute audience averaging 40,000 patrons over the two days of the festival, the Rebel Salute – Herb Curb builds upon an established cultural platform and provides a unique opportunity for exposure and education to the greater Jamaican and international community on Ganja-related issues and opportunities.

The Rebel Salute – Herb Curb Festival is listed in Billboard Magazine's top festivals in the Caribbean . The festival has captured the heart of thousands of reggae lovers at home and around the world for more than a quarter century. This year’s edition is on pace to break all previous attendance records and deliver two-days of world-class performances from dusk 'til dawn bringing Roots Reggae to one of the largest and most discerning audiences of any music festival. Not to be missed is a food court featuring healthy Jamaican cuisine, one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, as well as the Herb Curb, an educational cannabis symposium launched and sanctioned by the Jamaican Government in 2016.

The 2023 Rebel Salute music festival will showcase 60 reggae artists including Rodney Price aka Bounty Killer, Moses Davis aka Beenie Man, Lady G, Louie Culture, Terry Linen, Bling Dawg, show promoter Tony Rebel, Capleton, Sanchez, Josie Wales, Iwayne and IOctane, Echo Minott and the Messenjah Luciano. The list of artistes also includes Teejay, who will perform using his given name Timoy Jones, Chezidek and Ghananian artiste Stonebwoy, as well as younger acts such as the Grammy-nominated Kabaka Pyramid, Yaksta, Rytikal and Nation Boss.

Bali Vaswani, Chief Executive Officer of NUGL and Founder of Kaya, commented, "We are honored to partner with the Herb Curb at Rebel Salute and the Rebel Salute Festival. Rebel Salute is one of Jamaica's biggest music festivals, characterized by rich Jamaican music and an emphasis on healthy eating and lifestyle, as well as highlighting the Rastafarian culture and the many benefits of marijuana. The Rebel Salute Festival will allow Kaya to spread knowledge about ganja while also bringing people together." Mr. Vaswani continued, "I would also like to personally invite the festival attendees to check out our Falmouth or Drax Hall Herb Houses, both located within 30 minutes from the venue."

Rebel Salute 2020 was the last physical Rebel Salute due to the rise of the covid-19 pandemic. The 2023 experience returns with features including a conference and symposium component which embodies the full spectrum of the Jamaican cannabis industry through exposure to educational, sacramental, therapeutic, and medicinal products, information, and practical demonstrations.

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a multifaceted cannabis lifestyle company deriving globally diverse revenue streams from a portfolio of powerful brands and operations delivering quality at scale. Kaya Herb House's flagship retail store and farm operations are located in the tourism mecca of Ochi Rios. The company also operates a retail store in Kingston and another in the historic town of Falmouth. Kaya recently opened its first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap, located in the Blue Mountains' pristine hills, in the Winter of 2022.

Kaya Herb House Drax Hall is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary. It offers tours of Kaya Farm, which has a variety of over 45 different genetics being cultivated and processed. Our retail complex includes Kaya Herb House with Dab Bar & Consumption Lounge on-premise.

NUGL App highlights profiles for businesses in all sectors of the cannabis industry, including retail stores, brands, services, events, and more. Our platform allows companies to build and structure detailed items within our global menu, aiding connections between business and consumer communities through targeted networking and enabling various advertising opportunities to expand their reach.

