Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Shareholder Updates

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) is providing the following shareholder updates:

Mining Operations – Sunday Mine Complex
Western’s transition from employing a mining contractor to building an in-house mining operation has now been completed. Since this transition began in spring 2022, ten (10) employees have been added to support mining operations and mining equipment and vehicles have been acquired to support deployment of two (2) fully equipped mining teams. All site infrastructure upgrades have been finished. The mines have been reopened and are currently being ventilated. Mining operations are now targeted to restart in early February 2023 and will initially involve additional development of the GMG Ore Body, stockpiling of high-grade ore and underground drilling/exploration to define additional production zones.

Oil and Gas Royalty Update
The first set of Weld County oil and gas wells commenced production in August 2021 and the operator issued twelve royalty checks during 2022 for a total royalty amount of $582,000. Due to the success of these first eight (8) wells, a second set of eight (8) wells were developed during 2022. Each of the new wells sold their first production in August 2022. The January 2023 royalty check will include the first royalty payments from the new wells and thus include royalty distributions on all sixteen (16) oil and gas wells within Western’s royalty area.

Industry Conference Attendance
During the first quarter of 2023, Western’s CEO, George Glasier, will be in attendance and available for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders at the following industry conferences:

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2023: January 29-30th in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada
Mines and Money Miami: February 23-24rd in Miami, Florida, USA
PDAC 2023: March 5- 8th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” or a “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company’s expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections regarding exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company’s business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedar.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George GlasierRobert Klein
President and CEOChief Financial Officer
970-864-2125908-872-7686
[email protected]rklein@western-uranium.com
ti?nf=ODczMzUyNSM1MzY2MTAwIzUwMDA3Mjg5OQ==
Western-Uranium-Vanadium-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.