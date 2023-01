AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business February 15, 2023.

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like ChallengerĀ®, FendtĀ®, GSIĀ®, Massey FergusonĀ®, Precision PlantingĀ® and ValtraĀ®. Powered by FuseĀ® smart farming solutions, AGCOā€™s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

