United States Steel Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 2, 2023; Invites Retail and Institutional Investors to Submit Questions

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

In addition, the company is partnering with Say Technologies to solicit questions from both institutional investors, as well as retail investors, ahead of the February 3, 2023 earnings webcast. Starting today through February 2, 2023, investors can submit and upvote questions through the Say+Technologies website, the company’s Investor+Relations website, and select brokerage apps. Select questions along with sell-side analyst questions, will be addressed by management on the earnings webcast.

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jessica Graziano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer; and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Finance.

To access the webcast, visit the company’s website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors” then “Events & Presentations.” Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

Financial information, including earnings releases, SEC filings and other investor-related material, is also available through the company’s website. Follow U. S. Steel’s official investor relations Twitter account %40USS_Investors to stay up to date with the latest investor-related content.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005903r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005903/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.