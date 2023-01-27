Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the availability of Tenjin, a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform.

“SAIC recognizes data management is a critical component for government to achieve digital transformation across the public sector,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Innovation at SAIC. “As many agencies face resource constraints to analyze data, Tenjin offers a low-cost solution to help customers process data with the resources they have available. With Tenjin, professionals at any level can create analytic models with pre-existing data to rapidly gain decision-enabling insights.”

Powered by Dataiku, Tenjin provides customers with AI and ML model development, training, deployment, automation, data preparation and data visualization. Tenjin increases accessibility and understanding of AI and ML to empower enterprises to build their own path to mission-focused solutions. The platform provides government customers with a focused set of capabilities to address common problems such as fusing disparate data types or extracting important information from files.

“Dataiku is the leader in collaborative, full life-cycle data science across the enterprise,” said Mark Elszy, vice president of Public Sector at Dataiku. “Our partnership with SAIC extends these capabilities to mission owners, often in disconnected environments, and enables them to tackle complex AI and ML challenges at speed and scale.”

As a collaborative environment, Tenjin supports full-code technical data scientists and machine learning engineers, while also enabling non-technical users to contribute and understand AI and data-driven decision-making. Tenjin offers extensibility and interoperability with its open architecture and cloud agnostic flexible deployment model.

Tenjin natively integrates with the Koverse Data Platform (KDP), a security-first data management and governance platform that provides Zero Trust for data by enforcing attribute-based access controls (ABAC). Through KDP, Tenjin operationalizes the data along with additional security features to produce AI algorithms that are geared toward government missions in the areas of computer vision, natural language processing and data fusion.

SAIC is the lead integrator on many of the DOD's critical command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs. Tenjin allows personnel at the forefront of missions to access data to help with informed decisions. SAIC was recently named a JADC2+Company+to+Watch by Frost & Sullivan. The Company was recognized for its expertise in big data analytics, AI and Zero Trust networking.

SAIC will host OutFront 2023 on Jan. 25, 2023, to discuss the advantages and opportunities of widespread adoption of agile and innovative solutions. Forward-thinking leaders from across the federal, state and local government community will discuss digital engineering, cloud, enterprise IT, AI and more innovations. For more information about OutFront 2023 and registration information, visit, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meritalk.com%2Fevent%2Foutfront-2023%2F or visit www.saic.com%2Fai to learn more about SAIC’s AI capabilities.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

