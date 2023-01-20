PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

