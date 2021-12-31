Atlas Announces Shareholder Meeting Date in Connection with Poseidon Acquisition

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, Jan. 20, 2023

LONDON, UK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 24, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, Atlas common shareholders will be asked to, among other matters, consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") among Atlas, Poseidon Acquisition Corp. and Poseidon Merger Sub, Inc., and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement remains subject to closing conditions described in Atlas's Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 9, 2023, including receipt of common shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 2:00 p.m., London Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATCO2023, and all common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the Proxy Statement is being mailed to all Atlas shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 and common shareholders may vote by mailing their proxy cards or by submitting their proxy online or by telephone. The Proxy Statement has been posted to the Company's website, atlascorporation.com, and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas targets long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This statement and the materials referenced herein contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date of this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this announcement. These statements are based on current expectations of future events, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include, but are not limited to, those found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022, the Company's Proxy Statement filed as an exhibit to Schedule 13e-3, filed with the SEC on January 9, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

favicon.png?sn=VA91758&sd=2023-01-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-shareholder-meeting-date-in-connection-with-poseidon-acquisition-301726228.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA91758&Transmission_Id=202301200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA91758&DateId=20230120
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.