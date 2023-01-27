The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens Redesigned Kona Grill in Columbus

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its Kona+Grill Columbus location in Easton Town Center, located at 4087 New Bond St. #502, Columbus, OH 43219. The newly opened restaurant offers an elevated Vibe Dining experience, with a polished look, and menu offerings spanning across all parts of the day from brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. The new Kona Grill Columbus location is opening under The ONE Group Hospitality, making it the first Kona Grill restaurant to open as part of the Company’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy for the brand.

“Opening the Kona Grill Columbus location is a big step in what will be a larger expansion for the brand, and we’re excited for residents and visitors alike to experience our signature Vibe Dining, elevated menu offerings and new look and feel for Kona Grill,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “And what better place to do so than at the upscale Easton Town Center.”

Set among elegant design elements, guests at Kona Grill Columbus can enjoy craveable brunch, lunch and dinner items, as well as the restaurant’s iconic $3, $6, $9 happy hour offerings featuring signature cocktail selections like the popular Kona Margarita and Raspberry Mojito, as well as fan-favorite food options like ribeye meatballs, Kona sliders, potstickers, and avocado egg rolls. Kona Grill is also known for its range of freshly prepared dishes from the grill, like their mix n’ match surf & turf, as well as its award-winning sushi, available during all day parts, with popular rolls like the Picasso Roll, Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll, and Rainbow Roll.

Hours of operation for Kona Grill Columbus are as follows:

  • Lunch and Dinner | Monday-Thursday 11a.m.-11p.m., Friday 11a.m.-12a.m., Saturday 10a.m.-12a.m., Sunday 10a.m.-10p.m.
  • Brunch | Saturday-Sunday 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
  • Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m., Monday-Thursday 9p.m.-close, Friday-Saturday 9:30p.m.-12a.m.
  • Take Out & Delivery | During operating hours.

For more information or to book a table at Kona Grill Columbus, visit www.KonaGrill.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere. For more information about STK, please visit STKsteakhouse.com.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 25 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. For more information about Kona Grill, please visit KonaGrill.com.
  • Bao Yum offers whimsical twists on classic Asian street food in a high-energy, fast casual environment. The all-new grab-and-go concept features a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu “all about the bao” – both savory and sweet – plus soups, salads, sandwiches and an assortment of beverages. With Instagram-ready wall décor and ecologically-minded packaging, Bao Yum brings Vibe Dining to an entirely new level with an altogether frictionless dining experience. The Company currently operates a location in London. For more information about Bao Yum, please visit baoyum.com.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 14 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

