Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining how cybersecurity providers can help enterprises and U.S. public sector organizations reduce cyberthreats and better protect their valuable data.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services 2023, scheduled to be released in July 2023. The report will cover companies offering a wide range of today’s most sought-after cybersecurity services, including identity and access management, data loss prevention, extended detection and response, and managed security services. At the same time, ISG will publish the U.S. Public Sector Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services 2023 report, covering providers with experience in providing cybersecurity protection to state, local, municipal and educational entities in the U.S.

Enterprise and public sector buyers will be able to use information from the respective reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The study will look at the cybersecurity protections offered by leading providers, even as enterprises and public sector organizations struggle to keep up with cyberthreats and organized hacking cartels. While 2022 saw a decrease in the overall number of cyberattacks, enterprises reported a marked increase in the sophistication and severity of the attacks.

As a result, enterprises increased their investment in cybersecurity and prioritized relevant initiatives to prevent attacks and improve their security posture.

“Enterprises large and small have begun to understand the impact of cyberthreats and have realized they are actively targeted and highly vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This reality has reinforced the need for a range of cybersecurity tools, including resiliency services that enable businesses to recover and resume operations quickly after an attack.”

For the enterprise cybersecurity study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 160 cybersecurity providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the typical cybersecurity services an enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants are:

Identity and Access Management (IAM), evaluating providers for their ability to offer proprietary software and related services for managing enterprise user identities and devices. This includes SaaS offerings based on proprietary software.

Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security,assessing providers offering proprietary software and services covering DLP solutions that can identify and monitor sensitive data and provide access only to authorized users.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR), covering providers offering platforms that integrate, correlate and contextualize data and alerts from multiple threat prevention, detection and response components. XDR is delivered through the cloud.

Security Service Edge (SSE), evaluating providers of cloud-centric solutions that combine proprietary software or hardware with associated services, enabling secure access to cloud services.

Technical Security Services, assessing providers’ ability to cover integration, maintenance and support for both IT and operational technology (OT) security products and solutions. The services address all security products, including antivirus, IAM, DLP, network security and others.

Strategic Security Services, covering providers offering consulting for IT and OT security. Covered services include security audits, compliance and risk advisory services, security assessments and security training.

Managed Security Services (SOC),assessing providers of services related to the operations and management of IT and OT security infrastructures for one or more customers through a security operations center.

For the U.S. public sector study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 140 cybersecurity providers with experience serving U.S. public agencies. ISG will evaluate the providers in five quadrants:

Identity and Access Management (IAM), covering providers offering software and services that help public sector organizations manage user identities and devices. Offerings can be deployed in several ways, including on-premises, in the cloud or in an as-a-service model.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR),assessing providers of platforms that integrate, correlate and contextualize data and threat alerts from multiple threat prevention, detection and response components. XDR uses advanced analytics to correlate alerts from multiple sources.

Technical Security Services, covering integration, maintenance and support for both IT and OT security products and solutions, covering the entire universe of security products. These providers also offer DevSecOps services.

Strategic Security Services, evaluating providers of consulting services covering IT and OT security, with the services used to assess security maturity and risk posture and define cybersecurity strategies for public sector organizations.

Managed Security Services (SOC), evaluating providers running security operations centers and offering services related to the operations and management of IT and OT security for one or more customers.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global cybersecurity market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K., the Nordic countries, Switzerland, France, Brazil, Australia, and Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Frank Heuer, Benoit Scheuber, David Pereira, Deepika B, Gowtham Kumar, Maxime Martelli, Phil Hassey, Gabriel Sobanski, Arun Kumar Singh, Andrew Milroy and Bhuvaneshwari Mohan will serve as authors of the enterprise report. ISG analysts Phil Hassey, Bruce Guptill, Bhuvaneshwari Mohan and Deepika B will serve as authors of the public sector report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the enterprise study are available in this digital+brochure. Details on the public sector providers and vendors are in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as cybersecurity providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

