NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street/ Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated TV show, airing Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.



New to The Street’s 428th TV show features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.'s ( QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

2). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO.

3). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). College Prep Admission- Zenith Prep Academy’s interview with Kevin Hong, Program Manager.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

Co-hosting from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s Jane King and Hunter Gaylor talk with Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. ( QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI"). Bob gives viewers a comprehensive update on the Company’s mission to accelerate quantum computing capabilities for real-world applications. Recently, QCI launched its web base Dirac-1™ Dedicated Subscription service, where clients have direct access to the Company’s quantum computer solutions. Quantum solutions can help all industries with complex calculations. Rabobank uses the Company’s Entropy Quantum Computerfor fraud detection and mitigation solutions. Banks and other industries have many data inputs that need a quantum software/hardware solution. Bob explains that the Company’s cybersecurity quantum product is growing nicely and expects it to be the Company’s lead revenue generation product. All industries need a next-generation cybersecurity solution, and QCI has it. Another solution is the Company’s quantum sensing product, Quantum Photonic System (QPS). QPS offers a platform for all quantum computing technologies, including computers, sensors, LiDAR, and networking, and delivers high-precision measurement, computations, and imaging results that can assist in medical, autonomous vehicles, and infrastructure applications. Industries that need a risk management solution can utilize QCI’s random quantum number generation product features, giving extraordinary analytic tools to make crucial decisions. Qatalyst™ is the Company’s flagship product which is easy to use and cost-effective to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interviews with The Sustainable Green Team's (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO. As a holding Company with many wholly owned subsidiaries, SGTM deploys and develops innovative solutions to mitigate tree waste and other byproducts. Tony talks to viewers about the Company listing its shares on the higher-tier platform of OTC Markets. The OTCQX is the highest possible trading tier available and provides the investment community with more transparency in making investment decisions. Recently, the Company held its first-ever “Global Mission” symposium in Orlando, Florida, in December 2022. A clip shows a room full of like-minded professional individuals determined to make an ecological difference on Earth, utilizing current and new technologies to improve soils, agricultural initiatives, and water conservation. Several attendees spoke about what they plan on doing to assist SGTM in their corporate goal to create more green reusable products and help the planet. In 2022, the Company entered into a collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group, which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM's management will continue aggressively seeking partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/. The interview originally aired on January 14, 2023.

On a video conference, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). The Company, a subscription-based services provider, offers secure and private e-communication platforms for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. Alain gives a financial overview of operations that occurred last year, 2022. The Company has strong cash-on-hand, no debt, and increased subscribers. The 2023 operational projections look strong, with the expectations to increase subscriber use by about 50%, roll out new products/services, optimize the Company’s website, improve search engine marketing, and onboard more B2B resellers. Alain recognized that the Company's stock performance was poor in 2022. The macro-environment, particularly the tech sector, performed poorly last year. Larger shareholders in SWISF most likely reduced stock position sizes, contributing to low bid/ask prices. The Company stock price is selling at about 70% of cash-on-hand, a strong value matrix. Alain stated that the Company is aggressively pursuing a net-profit status, hopefully obtainable in the next 12 months. The Company makes its money from subscribers who purchase Sekur’s encrypted solutions. They never sell data to 3rd parties, a revenue-generating business practice common amongst Big Tech entities. During the show, PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 is on the screen, offering a 15% off on subscription rates. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com.

The New to The Street TV show airs the Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Kevin Hong, Program Manager, Zenith Prep Academy (“Zenith”). For 15 years, Zenith Prep Academy has provided college admission strategies and guidance, helping over 1000 students with a college enrollment strategy. The application and admission process can become overwhelming for those seeking higher education. Student competition is fierce with many not getting into the school of their first choice. Kevin explains the academy’s business model and how it works differently from its competitors. After looking at a student’s, GPA, SAT scores, and other academic acumens, Kevin and his team focus on individual attributes. Competitors usually focus on the university’s attributes, not optimizing a college application for the benefit of the individual student. Not optimizing a student’s unique talents and qualities is why a student with a 4.0 GPA and extraordinary SAT score might not get accepted into a top-rated university. Kevin sits with parents and students to create a realistic plan to get a university to take their student’s application over others. Zenith specifically designs its program to serve two types of students: high academic achievers and GPA/SAT scores that don’t highlight the full potential. Showing a university that a student is more than just a GPA/SAT is what Zenith Prep Academy can accomplish, with the quest of getting a student into a school they choose. Kevin wants to continue to help students become a better version of themselves and express those attributes to a university. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Zenith Prep Academy - https://www.zenithprepacademy.com/.

On New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack," internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about personal and private data sent over a Big-Tech’s email and messaging platforms. Ana explains that it is tax time, and employers ask for a W-9 form that provides individual tax information containing social security numbers, date of birth, and addresses. These requests sometimes come from Big-Tech email addresses with a return request using that open-platform email. Alain says not to send W-9 forms using those free email addresses. The Big-Tech platforms have been subject to many hacks and stolen data. Alain states that some platforms offer encryption services, but end-users send the encryption key on non-secure and open platforms. The solution is to get an encrypted private and secure email/messenger program like Sekur that includes a military-grade encryption platform. Subscribers use the SekurSend/SekurReply options for SekurMail/SekurMessenger, which protect both the subscriber and the recipient. For individuals, SekurMail is only $7.00, and SekurMessenger is only $5.00; together, bundled is $10. Alain offers PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 - 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions. Users who decide to go for a full-year subscription get additional savings because they enjoy two months free when signing up, about 42% savings. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com. What is your privacy worth?

About Quantum Computing, Inc. ( QUBT) ($QUBT)



Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst, with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1, provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About Zenith Prep Academy:

Zenith Prep Academy, located in Newark, California, works with 6th–12th graders to help them figure out what they want to do, reveal their hidden strengths, and help them capitalize & double down on those strengths. These are the types of students’ colleges always want. Zenith’s students have access to the very best resources: coaches, mentors, & role models guiding them every step of the way. Throughout Zenith’s 15+ years of experience, They built a proprietary database of all the best, most impressive, and competitive internships/programs. Team members work with their students to develop their resumes to be competitive and get accepted into some of the most competitive & prestigious programs/internships. Zenith doesn’t just give advice; they guide students to success; students receive a 6x higher acceptance rate for the top 25 universities - https://www.zenithprepacademy.com/.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

