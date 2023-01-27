Helbiz Evaluates Investigation into Illegal Trading of Stock

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock (HLBZ). The Company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in illegal short selling practices that have artificially depressed the stock price. As a result, Helbiz is evaluating its options and following the example of companies like the Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) in creating a comprehensive action plan to address this issue. Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, has disclosed that he will meet with third parties that have indicated interest in working with Helbiz to resolve the potential short selling issue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005267/en/

HM_City_Operations_logo_square.jpg

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

"The integrity of our stock is of the utmost importance to us and our shareholders. The recent underperformance of our shares compared to the market is a clear indication of the illegal short selling activities that have taken place.” - Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “These activities have not only affected the value of our stock but have also forced us to make difficult decisions such as layoffs. We will not tolerate these illegal activities that artificially depress the value of our stock and we are committed to protecting the interests of our shareholders and ensuring that the value of their investment is not artificially depressed. Our Board of Directors is actively evaluating all options to address this issue and protect the interests of our shareholders, including seeking out partnerships with companies undergoing similar market situations and taking legal action to combat illegal short selling and restore fair market conditions."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005267r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005267/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.