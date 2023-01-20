BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $510.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.47%), MSFT(7.21%), and GOOGL(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 66,000 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.79 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $105.75 per share and a market cap of $40.85Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 194.75, a price-book ratio of 22.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.76 and a price-sales ratio of 15.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 36,000 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.27 per share and a market cap of $2,132.19Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-book ratio of 42.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 17,000 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/20/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.84 per share and a market cap of $1,757.76Bil. The stock has returned -20.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 10.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 11,000 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/20/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $346.98 per share and a market cap of $329.36Bil. The stock has returned 43.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-book ratio of 32.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.08 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.03 per share and a market cap of $969.07Bil. The stock has returned -37.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-book ratio of 7.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

