Brave Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(19.58%), ZD(7.91%), and EFV(5.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brave Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brave Asset Management Inc bought 592,161 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 597,036. The trade had a 19.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.09 per share and a market cap of $86.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 327,652 shares in BATS:EFV, giving the stock a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $48.9215 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru established a new position worth 411,873 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 4.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.84 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $36.585 per share and a market cap of $27.96Bil. The stock has returned 4.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.58.

During the quarter, Brave Asset Management Inc bought 83,997 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 89,612. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.52.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.56 per share and a market cap of $22.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 36,453 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.11.

On 01/20/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $136.85 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a price-book ratio of 5.32.

