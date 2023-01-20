McNamara Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $377.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(25.08%), SPEM(14.42%), and SPAB(13.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McNamara Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. bought 74,033 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 1,980,147. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.925 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. bought 2,898 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 246,214. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $392.585 per share and a market cap of $294.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

During the quarter, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. bought 7,156 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 182,134. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/20/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.09 per share and a market cap of $33.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 6,536 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.6373 per share and a market cap of $26.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. bought 18,295 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 1,649,648. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.85.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.7321 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -12.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

