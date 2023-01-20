Ariose Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $230.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(30.73%), BEKE(14.19%), and AMAT(11.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,341,499 shares in NYSE:BEKE, giving the stock a 14.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.9 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.05 per share and a market cap of $24.09Bil. The stock has returned -16.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -444.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 156,637 shares. The trade had a 12.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $119.82 per share and a market cap of $317.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 311.28, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 274,365 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 11.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.95 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $107.2 per share and a market cap of $90.49Bil. The stock has returned -22.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought 453,763 shares of NYSE:EDU for a total holding of 767,867. The trade had a 6.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.25.

On 01/20/2023, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $43.99 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned 159.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,921,021 shares in NYSE:TAL, giving the stock a 5.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.54 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $7.94 per share and a market cap of $5.16Bil. The stock has returned 125.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

