ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1650 W 82ND ST STE 850 MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55431

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(17.26%), GOVT(9.87%), and LDUR(9.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 34,438 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 626,348. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.26.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.2097 per share and a market cap of $29.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

The guru sold out of their 26,421-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.52 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.1 per share and a market cap of $189.53Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 65,048-share investment in ARCA:BATT. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.46 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF traded for a price of $13.1207 per share and a market cap of $162.70Mil. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 8,345 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.77.

On 01/20/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $94.86 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 1,864 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 10,318. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $392.585 per share and a market cap of $294.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

