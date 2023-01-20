PR Newswire

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Will Travel to 37 Cities This Summer

Setlist Includes Hits From KIDZ BOP's Brand-New Album, 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' Out Today

Tickets On Sale To General Public Beginning January 27

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023! Today, KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, in partnership with Live Nation. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, kicking off in Stamford, CT on June 24, and returning by popular demand to cities like Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more. Presales begin Tuesday, January 24, and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com .

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Today's tour announcement coincides with the release of' KIDZ BOP 2023 ,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com . Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email.

KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience, whether you're a KIDZ BOP super fan or it's your kid's very first concert. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com , which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. For the first time ever, KIDZ BOP is introducing "The Ultimate KIDZ BOP Party Experience" with limited availability. Perfect for groups celebrating birthdays or any occasion, this ultimate experience includes 16 premium tickets, a private pre-show party with the KIDZ BOP Kids, an autographed guitar, party treats, and much more. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Saturday, June 24, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre* Sunday, June 25, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre* Friday, June 30, 2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Saturday, July 1, 2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 2, 2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Friday, July 7, 2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion (Afternoon Show) Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion (Evening Show) Sunday, July 9, 2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Friday, July 14, 2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Saturday, July 15, 2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, July 16, 2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday, July 21, 2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, July 22, 2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Sunday, July 23, 2023 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair* Friday, July 28, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Saturday, July 29, 2023 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights* Sunday, July 30, 2023 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap* Wednesday, August 02, 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Friday, August 04, 2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Saturday, August 05, 2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Tuesday, August 08, 2023 West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair* Friday, August 11, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Saturday, August 12, 2023 Hershey, PA GIANT Center Sunday, August 13, 2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Friday, August 18, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Saturday, August 19, 2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Sunday, August 20, 2023 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, August 25, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Saturday, August 26, 2023 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sunday, August 27, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live Friday, September 01, 2023 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater Saturday, September 02, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre Sunday, September 03, 2023 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Friday, September 08, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Saturday, September 09, 2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sunday, September 10, 2023 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Thursday, September 14, 2023 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair*



*Non-Live Nation Dates

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

