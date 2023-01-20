LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(11.08%), MSFT(8.22%), and UNH(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,864 shares in NAS:MBB, giving the stock a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.83 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $95.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $25.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 141,679-share investment in NAS:NMIH. Previously, the stock had a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.95 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, NMI Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.38 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NMI Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP bought 39,458 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 237,799. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 01/20/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.67 per share and a market cap of $10.44Bil. The stock has returned -11.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOV by 19,135 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.345 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:VVV by 74,918 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.25.

On 01/20/2023, Valvoline Inc traded for a price of $34.575 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned 4.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valvoline Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-book ratio of 19.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

