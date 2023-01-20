ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH PRINCESS CRUISES TO GIVE 12 WINNERS A CRUISE FOR TWO AND FURNITURE SHOPPING SPREE

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley, America's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, and Princess® Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, are giving consumers a chance to win one of twelve cruises for two and a $1,000 shopping spree to Ashley.

Ashley_Logo.jpg

The Love at First Sail sweepstakes allows consumers to set sail and bring back home designs inspired by cruise destinations. To enter the Love at First Sail sweepstakes, go to https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/sweepstakes/princess-holiday/. The sweepstakes is open until Thursday, February 16, 2023 to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./Washington D.C. (excluding HI and AK) who are 21 years of age or older. No purchase necessary to enter to win.

The partnership pulls design inspirations from five popular Princess Cruise destinations: the casual cool vibe from the islands of Hawaii; rustic and earthy tones from Alaska; bright, bohemian colors from the Mexican Rivera; and simple Scandinavian designs from Sweden and Norway. The sweepstakes invites consumers to explore new styles for their home and reinvent their spaces this Valentine's Day season.

Complete rules can be found at https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/sweepstakes/princess-holiday/terms/. Winners will be selected in a random drawing on February 20, 2023.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,100 locations in 65 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest

About Princess Cruises

We are The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with our exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Media Contact:
Caitlin Carnahan
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL92632&sd=2023-01-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-partners-with-princess-cruises-to-give-12-winners-a-cruise-for-two-and-furniture-shopping-spree-301726967.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL92632&Transmission_Id=202301201005PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL92632&DateId=20230120
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.