PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a mining equipment order from the Canadian gold mining company New Gold. The order, valued at SEK 135 million, is partly for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The order includes four battery-electric Sandvik LH518B loaders, to be used at the New Afton underground gold-copper mine in British Columbia. The New Afton mine is an early adopter of BEVs, having trialed a Sandvik LH518 loader during more than two years in operation. The trial has helped New Afton improve cycle times, while reducing heat, noise and greenhouse gas emissions.

"I am very pleased that New Gold has chosen to expand its fleet of Sandvik BEVs at the New Afton Mine, after having proven productivity, safety and sustainability benefits of the equipment during a trial period. This is a testament to the strength of our solutions," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, January 20, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3700965/1795159.pdf Sandvik wins SEK 135 million mining equipment order in Canada

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-wins-sek-135-million-mining-equipment-order-in-canada-301726971.html

SOURCE Sandvik