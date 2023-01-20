OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(5.20%), AAPL(3.71%), and SHY(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OmniStar Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 17,726 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 01/20/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $44.845 per share and a market cap of $251.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 21,665 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.31 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, GSK PLC traded for a price of $35.19 per share and a market cap of $72.04Bil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 11,927-share investment in NYSE:DVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.16 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $64.11 per share and a market cap of $42.01Bil. The stock has returned 42.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 10,025-share investment in NYSE:CLR. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.73999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $26.96Bil. The stock has returned 64.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. bought 3,955 shares of NYSE:ABC for a total holding of 7,224. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.98.

On 01/20/2023, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $162.5 per share and a market cap of $32.86Bil. The stock has returned 23.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

