WT Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

809 W RIORDAN RD FLAGSTAFF, AZ 86001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(7.92%), SCHB(5.72%), and SPSB(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WT Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

WT Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SPXU by 611,268 shares. The trade had a 6.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.28.

On 01/20/2023, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares traded for a price of $15.81 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned 7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 380,745 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 5.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.13 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.6201 per share and a market cap of $7.85Bil. The stock has returned -1.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WT Wealth Management bought 106,438 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 324,132. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.01.

On 01/20/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.385 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

The guru established a new position worth 56,237 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.52 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $68.33 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned 1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

The guru established a new position worth 52,113 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.42 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.985 per share and a market cap of $16.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a price-book ratio of 5.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.