Harbor Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(18.53%), IJR(11.41%), and SPYV(9.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harbor Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 36,575 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.02 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.0791 per share and a market cap of $33.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 115,850 shares of ARCA:TCHP for a total holding of 317,083. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.29.

On 01/20/2023, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.5201 per share and a market cap of $276.10Mil. The stock has returned -27.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.78.

The guru sold out of their 31,118-share investment in ARCA:HYMB. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.21 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.5 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Harbor Group, Inc. bought 29,194 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 163,724. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.91.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.49 per share and a market cap of $13.96Bil. The stock has returned -20.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a price-book ratio of 6.11.

The guru sold out of their 20,785-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.98 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.9489 per share and a market cap of $71.47Bil. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

